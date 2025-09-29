Uzbek delegation visits Victory Monument in Baku

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

As part of the Second Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, the Uzbek delegation, together with Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, and Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, visited Victory Park and the Victory Monument, erected in memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War.

The delegation laid flowers at the monument and received a briefing on the significance of Victory Park, which was built to honor the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic victory, and pay tribute to the nation’s martyrs.

According to an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020, a Victory Museum is being established within the ongoing construction of the complex to commemorate the historic path to victory in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories and preserve the memory of the soldiers, officers, and all martyrs who heroically fought in the Patriotic War.