Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan likely to sign Railway Line Project

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, April 24, AZERTAC

Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan are soon likely to sign the Railway Line Project for regional connectivity. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich and discussed with him the proposed project.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Prime Minister shared with him his recent discussions in Kabul regarding the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project and hoped that the three countries would soon sign the framework agreement for this important regional connectivity project.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing economic and trade connectivity, promoting people-to-people ties, and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.