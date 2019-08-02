    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala

    02.08.2019 [12:50]

    Gabala, August 2, AZERTAC

    The solemn opening ceremony of the 11th Gabala International Music Festival has been held. The festival is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Gilan Holding.

    A message of greetings of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO goodwill ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva to the festival participants was read out at the ceremony, which was held at the Gabala Culture Centre.

    Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of Azerbaijan Council of Elders, MP Fattah Heydarov highlighted the importance of the event. He said that this music festival is of great importance not only in terms of establishing cultural ties, but also building friendship and fraternity among peoples, as well as high-level cultural interactions among nations.

    Rector of Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, artistic director of Gabala International Music Festival, Peoples' Artist Farhad Badalbayli emphasized that this year's festival coincides with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi. He described this anniversary as a milestone event in the cultural life of Azerbaijan.

    The opening ceremony then featured performance of the Symphony Orchestra of Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. Conducted by Honored Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, the concert saw performance by musicians of Azerbaijan Ulviyya Hajibeyova (piano) and Yegana Akhundova (piano), which drew waves of applause from the audience.

    The Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer beginning from 2009. Prominent musicians from different countries, world-renowned symphonic and philharmonic orchestras usually perform in the festival.

    AZERTAG.AZ :11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.08.2019 [18:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash
    01.08.2019 [13:37]
    Gabala International Music Festival opens its doors to music lovers
    30.07.2019 [14:11]
    Ancient city of Gabala to host 11th International Music Festival
    29.07.2019 [18:50]
    ® Azercell’s Digital World in regions
    11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala 11th International Music Festival officially opens in Gabala