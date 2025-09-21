2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Jak Crawford wins Baku F2 Feature Race

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

DAMS Lucas Oil's Jak Crawford secured his fourth Formula 2 race victory of the season, converting his pole position into a win on Sunday, according to Racing News 365.

The American held off a late challenge from Joshua Durksen, who crossed the finish line just two-tenths of a second behind the DAMS driver.

Leonardo Fornaroli was third at the chequered flag but a 10-second time penalty for a collision with Alex Dunne dropped him to fifth.

As a result, Dino Beganovic inherited the final spot on the podium, with Gabriele Mini taking the final spot on the podium.

The Campos duo of Pepe Marti and Arvid Lindblad were sixth and seventh respectively.

Dunne was one of two retirements in the race, with debutant Martinius Stenshorne crashing out of the event early on.