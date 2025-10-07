2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum gets underway in Baku

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum kicked off today in Baku.

Supported by the Ministry of Economy and organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA), the two-day forum is dedicated to the theme “Halal Industry as a Source of Resilience in a Rapidly Changing World.”

The event brought together representatives of relevant institutions from both domestic and foreign countries, industry experts, academics, entrepreneurs, and representatives of international organizations. The forum aims to foster new partnerships in investment and trade, promote the exchange of ideas and experiences, and attract foreign investment to Azerbaijan.

The opening ceremony of the forum features speeches by officials from local and foreign countries, the signing of documents, panel discussions, and the opening of an exhibition. Within the framework of the conference, traditional sectors of the halal industry, including finance and tourism, as well as halal business management, the green transition, the role of women in business, and other emerging areas, will be discussed. In total, the two-day forum will feature six panel sessions, organized with the participation of officials, experts, academics, and entrepreneurs from various countries.

At the exhibition held as part of AZHAB Forum 2025, products and services from companies in Azerbaijan and abroad will be showcased.

The 2nd AZHAB Forum will run until October 8.

This year’s forum is organized in partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), the Islamic Chamber Halal Services, and Caspian Event Organisers LLC, with sponsorship provided by ATENA LLC.

The first AZHAB Forum was held in October 2024, with approximately 350 guests in total, including nearly 100 participants from regions including Australia, the United States, Eurasia, and Africa. The first AZHAB Forum was supported by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC through the relevant resolution.