  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration

    27.07.2021 [17:45]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    The trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani parliament speakers at Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has featured the signing of the Baku Declaration.

    The Declaration was signed by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser.

    Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said that the document would contribute to the strengthening of strategic relations among the countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2021 [17:23]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliamentary delegations hold trilateral meeting
    26.07.2021 [12:53]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Serbian counterpart VIDEO
    23.07.2021 [20:41]
    Foreign Ministry: Recent provocations of Armenian side, attempts to aggravate situation in the region by firing on Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable
    23.07.2021 [14:34]
    FM Bayramov meets with head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration