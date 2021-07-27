Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan sign Baku Declaration
AzerTAg.az
27.07.2021 [17:45]
Baku, July 27, AZERTAC
The trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani parliament speakers at Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has featured the signing of the Baku Declaration.
The Declaration was signed by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop and Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser.
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said that the document would contribute to the strengthening of strategic relations among the countries.
