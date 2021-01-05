Azerbaijan declares 2021 as “Year of Nizami Ganjavi”

Baku, January 5, AZERTAC President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to declare 2021 as a “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in Azerbaijan. The 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will be celebrated in 2021.

