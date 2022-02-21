Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighter captures silver at European Championships in Istanbul

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighter Murad Mehraliyev has scooped a silver medal at the European Championships in Istanbul, Turkiye. He secured the medal in the 91kg weight category.

