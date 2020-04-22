  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light oil price drops sharply on world markets

    22.04.2020 [12:22]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $5.49 to stand at $15.81.

    The record low of Azeri LT CIF was registered on April 1 this year ($16.53), and the all-time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).

