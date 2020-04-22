Azeri Light oil price drops sharply on world markets
AzerTAg.az
22.04.2020 [12:22]
Baku, April 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has decreased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil fell $5.49 to stand at $15.81.
The record low of Azeri LT CIF was registered on April 1 this year ($16.53), and the all-time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
22.04.2020 [15:13]
22.04.2020 [10:57]
21.04.2020 [11:35]
21.04.2020 [00:20]
MULTIMEDIA
22.04.2020 [16:02]
22.04.2020 [14:08]
21.04.2020 [17:29]
21.04.2020 [15:14]
22.04.2020 [14:15]
22.04.2020 [10:44]
22.04.2020 [16:11]
22.04.2020 [15:13]
22.04.2020 [12:22]
22.04.2020 [10:57]
22.04.2020 [13:00]
21.04.2020 [12:47]
20.04.2020 [12:29]
17.04.2020 [16:42]
21.04.2020 [14:42]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
22.04.2020 [16:27]
21.04.2020 [18:02]
20.04.2020 [18:16]
19.04.2020 [18:06]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
18.04.2020 [13:15]
20.04.2020 [15:20]
17.04.2020 [17:14]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note