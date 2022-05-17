Dirnis Mosque - another religious landmark of Nakhchivan, ancient cultural center of Azerbaijan

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

The district of Ordubad in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, one of the ancient cultural centers of Azerbaijan, is home to many beautiful mosques such as Haji Huseyngulu Mosque, a mosque near the famous Ashabi-Kahf sanctuary, Dirnis, to name a few.

The Dirnis Mosque – a historical monument is located at Mirza street in Yukhari of Dirnis village of Ordubad district.

Since it is very large for its size people call it “Boyuk masjid” meaning a big mosque (Jame mosque).

Its main entrance is from the western side and for women is on the east side. Its ceiling stands on five poles on each side, totaling ten poles or columns.

In front of the East – North wall there was built a balcony on the first floor to host women.

The Mosque has: three big windows in the east wall, two windows on the western wall; and three windows on the southern wall.

According to the inscription located at the head of one of the columns, written in black color, it is very clear that the Mosque was repaired in 1920-1921 and it was Architect Hasan from Ordubad who had repaired this cultural monument.

According to its architectural features, the Dirnis Mosque was built and erected in the 17th century.