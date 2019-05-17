President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Ukrainian ambassador VIDEO

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Vladislav Kanevsky.

Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky reviewed a guard of honor.

Vladislav Kanevsky presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

They exchanged views over various aspects of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations, including trade turnover, economic cooperation, investment and prospects for cultural cooperation.

The ambassador expressed confidence that he will spare no efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations during his tenure.