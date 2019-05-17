    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Ukrainian ambassador VIDEO

    17.05.2019 [17:07]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Vladislav Kanevsky.

    Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky reviewed a guard of honor.

    Vladislav Kanevsky presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

    They exchanged views over various aspects of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations, including trade turnover, economic cooperation, investment and prospects for cultural cooperation.

    The ambassador expressed confidence that he will spare no efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations during his tenure.

