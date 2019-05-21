    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received president of Russian Academy of Sciences VIDEO

    21.05.2019 [11:11]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Academy of Sciences of the Russian Federation Alexander Sergeyev.

    President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev thanked for the reception, noting that the meeting with the Azerbaijani President is of vital importance to him and in general to the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    Pointing out joint fruitful cooperation between the two countries’ academies of sciences in previous years, Alexander Sergeyev emphasized that scientific relations were later cut, and underlined the necessity of restoring these ties. He noted that this is the key purpose of his visit to Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev said that traditional ties, which previously existed in the field of science, provide a solid foundation for the development of cooperation at the present time and in the years to come.

    Pointing to the achievements of the Russian science in recent years, the head of state hailed good potential for future scientific cooperation between the two countries.

    President Ilham Aliyev said that the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in political, economic and other spheres paves the way for the expansion of ties and implementation of joint projects in the field of science. The head of state expressed his confidence that Alexander Sergeyev’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the development of scientific cooperation between the two countries, fostering specific steps in this area.

    They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

