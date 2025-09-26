® A new bonus phase for salary and pension cards started

Birbank is expanding the range of unique opportunities for its customers. Now, payments made with Kapital Bank’s salary and pension cards also earn bonuses. To benefit, it is enough to select the bonus categories that suit you in the Birbank mobile application. It should be noted that the bonuses are updated monthly, giving users the chance to earn rewards in four different categories. These include payments for phone, internet, utilities and TV services, as well as purchases at supermarkets, expenses in cafés and restaurants, taxi rides, pharmacies, hotels, gas stations, and other services.

Accumulated bonuses can be used via the Birbank mobile app for utility and mobile payments, as well as at m10, Birmarket, BakıKart QR, Trendyol, and thousands of partner stores. This innovation, being implemented in phases since September, will soon become available to even more customers.

For more information, visit: birbonus.az

Bir Bonus is the unified loyalty program of the Bir ecosystem. It allows users to earn and redeem bonuses with Birbank, m10, Birmarket, and other ecosystem brands, as well as at thousands of partner locations. Ecosystem customers are automatically enrolled in the Bir Bonus program and gain access to all its benefits. Bonuses can be easily used – from BakıKart tickets to Trendyol orders, Birmarket purchases, or mobile balance top-ups.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 121 branches and 52 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit https://birbank.az/, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.