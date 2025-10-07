® Azercell joins Amazon Partner Network

As part of its strategic commitment to digital transformation, Azercell has officially joined the global Amazon Partner Network, receiving the corresponding certification.

At the meeting held on October 7 with the participation of representatives from Azercell and AWS (Amazon Web Services), the development of collaboration and identification of new partnership areas were discussed. The focus was on the development of localized AI solutions, infrastructure projects, including Direct Connect, and other technological areas.

Amazon Web Services expressed its readiness to support Azercell’s efforts in digital transformation, including the development of the digital market, attracting new players, and stimulating innovation. Special emphasis was placed on initiatives aimed at enhancing cybersecurity resilience, developing talent pool in the technology sector, supporting women in ICT, and implementing national strategy in artificial intelligence.

Within the framework of the meetings, dedicated sessions on cybersecurity, AI strategy, and innovative technologies were organized, marking an important step towards strengthening the national digital ecosystem.

Amazon Web Services has the world’s largest and most extensive global infrastructure, providing customers with the capacity that is needed. The company’s infrastructure is uniquely architected to offer unparalleled scalability, performance, and reliability for applications, whether they are running in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.