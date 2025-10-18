® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”

25 teams to showcase their cybersecurity and AI skills over two days

The “CyberCell Hackathon,” jointly organized by Azercell Telecom and Baku Engineering University (BMU), will be held on October 18–19, 2025, uniting young talents in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The two-day competition aims to enhance participants’ digital competencies, provide opportunities to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios, and foster teamwork capabilities.

During the competition, participants will work on Red Team (attack) and Blue Team (defense) scenarios to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and develop innovative solutions for detecting, responding to, and preventing cyberattacks. Teams will also employ AI-powered tools to design solutions for anomaly detection, log analysis, and threat forecasting.

The “CyberCell Hackathon” received nearly 200 applications. Following a rigorous selection process, 25 teams from the country’s leading universities, including Azerbaijan State University of Economics, ADA University, Baku Higher Oil School, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, the French-Azerbaijani University, the Academy of the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan Cooperation University, Khazar University, and Azerbaijan Technical University, earned the right to compete.

The top-performing team will be awarded a cash prize of 4,000 AZN, while the second and third place winners will receive 3,000 AZN and 2,000 AZN, respectively.

Azercell wishes all hackathon participants success!