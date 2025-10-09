® Azerconnect Group supports the region’s largest cybersecurity event

Azerconnect Group, the country’s leading ICT company, supported Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), the region’s largest cybersecurity event. The event highlighted artificial intelligence applications in cyber defense, the implementation of innovative technologies, and emerging trends in the information security market, with demonstration of modern solutions designed to meet current challenges. Jointly organized by the Special Communication and Information Security State Service and the State Security Service, the event brought together leaders from public and private sectors, as well as local and international cybersecurity experts.

At the event’s opening ceremony, Emil Masimov, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Azerconnect Group, stressed the key role of safeguarding critical infrastructure in today’s rapidly evolving digital economy: “Cybersecurity and information security have become core elements of national security. As one of the largest ICT companies in Azerbaijan, Azerconnect Group supports the resilience of the digital ecosystem and advances the nation’s digital future through innovative cybersecurity solutions. In close collaboration with global telecommunications leader Vodafone Group, we implement security system in line with the latest global standards.”

During his speech, the CEO highlighted the significance of public-private partnerships in cybersecurity and the need to support the development of young emerging professionals. The event continued with a series of presentations and panel discussions addressing key topics in information security.

In a special feature of the event, The Cyberwarfare in Smart Cities Competition is held as part of CIDC-2025. Azerconnect Group’s CyberConnect team successfully cleared the selection stage and secured a place in the finals.

Supporting the professional development of local cybersecurity specialists and applying the latest technological solutions are central to Azerconnect Group’s sustainable development strategy. The company has been actively involved in various projects in this domain, and, notably, had previously supported CIDC-2023, the event’s inaugural edition in Azerbaijan.

About Azerconnect Group

As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV.

Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.