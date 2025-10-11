® AzInTelecom wins cybersecurity competition

The Red Box cybersecurity team from AzInTelecom, one of the companies within AZCON Holding, became the winner of the “Cyberwar in Smart Cities” competition held in Baku.

The competition took place as part of the CIDC 2025 II Cybersecurity Conference, recognized as one of the leading regional platforms in the field of cybersecurity.

The event, dedicated to the theme “Cyberwar in Smart Cities”, brought together representatives of government and private organizations, banks, critical infrastructure operators, service providers, telecom operators, as well as educational institutions. A total of 25 cybersecurity teams took part in the competition. Over the course of two days, the Red Box team from AzInTelecom demonstrated outstanding professionalism and the ability to respond swiftly to real cyber threats, confidently surpassing the other teams.

With this achievement, AzInTelecom once again demonstrates its contribution to the development of the cybersecurity ecosystem in the country and the training of professional specialists. At the same time, it highlights the high level of security of the company’s cloud- and biometrics-based solutions. The company will continue to provide its partners with innovative cybersecurity solutions and support the enhancement of national cyber defense capabilities in the future.

It is also worth noting that since 2023, AzInTelecom LLC has been providing comprehensive cybersecurity services designed to protect information systems and user data from cyber threats. The company’s Security Operations Center, operating around the clock (24/7), regularly conducts threat analysis and risk assessments, providing users with timely reports. These solutions help strengthen cyber defense and ensure operational stability.