® Bakcell becomes key partner of the “Innovation and Artificial Intelligence” conference

Innovation leader Bakcell served as the main partner of the “Innovation and Artificial Intelligence” conference, organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham).

The event brought together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and local and foreign companies. Its primary aim was to strengthen the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation in Azerbaijan, explore their applications across various industries, and foster cooperation between public and private sector institutions.

At the panel discussion “Azerbaijan’s AI Story - Local Innovators Leading the Way”, Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller delivered a keynote speech. He spoke about the company’s local and international projects in Azerbaijan in the field of telecommunications, innovation, and artificial intelligence, as well as the opportunities to apply cutting-edge technological solutions in Bakcell’s products and services.

In addition, Klaus Mueller took part in fireside chat on “The Impact of Innovation and AI on Azerbaijan’s Digital Development.” He emphasized: “Innovation and AI form the foundation of Bakcell’s strategic growth. Cross-sector collaboration and sustainable initiatives in this area are crucial for strengthening the national innovation and technology ecosystem.”

Bakcell regards the adoption of innovation and AI as a strategic priority and, through its initiatives, continues to contribute to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.