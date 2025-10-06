® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!

The innovation leader Bakcell continues its artificial intelligence (AI) powered lottery. The first winner, Rafael Imamverdiyev, has won an iPhone 17. Subscribers have the chance to win an iPhone 17 every day, a Zeekr 001 every week, and a Porsche Cayenne as the grand prize at the end of the campaign.

Users can increase their chances of winning by purchasing Bakcell’s “Chance” packages. Each “Chance” package can boost a user’s winning probability by up to 8 times. In addition, every “Chance” package includes bonus on-net call minutes. For example: 1 AZN “Chance” package includes 3 chances and 10 on-net minutes (*808#3#YES);

5 AZN package includes 25 chances and 100 on-net minutes (*808#25#YES);

20 AZN package includes 150 chances and 400 on-net minutes (*808#150#YES).

More information about “Chance” packages are available at this link.

The first Zeekr 001 car winner will be announced on October 8.

For full details about Bakcell’s AI-based lottery, visit the official campaign page: lotereya.bakcell.com

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.