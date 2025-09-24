® Bakcell is a partner of the region’s most prestigious innovation summit

The innovation and speed leader Bakcell is a partner of the region’s most important technology event – the INMerge Innovation Summit. Within the framework of the event, Bakcell’s innovative technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions implemented in Azerbaijan will be presented.

On the first day of the event, Bakcell’s CEO Klaus Mueller will speak at a panel discussion dedicated to the mutual opportunities between the financial and telecommunications sectors. In addition, during the summit, participants will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovative products and services presented at the Bakcell stand.

With the innovative and AI-driven solutions it introduces, Bakcell consistently implements initiatives aimed at developing Azerbaijan’s digital transformation and technology ecosystem. At the same time, within the framework of its sustainable development and corporate responsibility strategy, the company continues its large-scale activities in the field of innovation and AI.

Organized by Pasha Holding, the INMerge Innovation Summit will take place in Baku on September 29–30, bringing together over 1,000 founders, investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers from more than 30 countries. The two-day summit will feature high-level speeches, panel discussions, startup competitions, and networking opportunities for participants. This year’s summit will host executives and representatives from many global and local companies, including IBM, Microsoft, Netflix, and Pixar.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.