® Bakcell organizes trip to Karabakh for media representatives

The innovation leader Bakcell organized a two-day media trip to Karabakh under the theme “Implication of Innovations in Karabakh.” The visit highlighted the role of innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the region’s reconstruction, public–private partnerships, education ecosystem, and media development.

During the event, Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller underlined the strategic importance of innovation for Karabakh’s future: “Karabakh stands as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s future and national pride. At Bakcell, we view innovation as a driving force behind the region’s development and renewal. The use of AI and digital solutions in Karabakh’s reconstruction will help shape the region’s tomorrow,” he noted.

A panel discussion moderated by Aysel Suleymanova, Bakcell’s Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications, featured Elkhan Sadigzade, Marketing Director at Bakcell; Fariz Ahmadov, Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation at Karabakh University; Ayaz Mirzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists’ Network; and Emin Musavi, Honored Journalist and Director of ASAN Radio and ASAN TV.

The panel focused on “The implication of innovations in Karabakh and the role of innovation in media.” Participants exchanged views on implementing innovative approaches in Karabakh, the importance of digital technologies for the region’s social and economic development, and the growing influence of AI on business, media, and society. The discussion also explored the potential of digital transformation and future-oriented solutions for Karabakh’s sustainable progress.

On the second day, the program continued with a training and workshop titled “Artificial Intelligence and Innovation.” The session covered the use of AI in the media landscape, digital trends in the creative industries, and forward-looking approaches to storytelling and content creation.

The trip concluded with visits to Shusha and Khankendi, where participants explored the main historical landmarks and witnessed firsthand the cities’ dynamic development and distinctive atmosphere.

Bakcell’s visit to Karabakh underscores the company’s strategic commitment to innovation and national progress marking yet another step in advancing Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.