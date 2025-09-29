® Bakcell showcases cutting-edge innovations at INMerge summit

The innovation and speed leader Bakcell is taking part in the INMerge Innovation Summit as an official partner.

At the summit, Bakcell is presenting an interactive, artificial intelligence (AI) - powered stand where visitors can explore the company’s latest products and services built on AI. Guests can also take part in virtual reality (VR) – based interactive games for a chance to win prestigious prizes. Adding to the experience, a specially installed robot barista serves drinks prepared with next-generation technology.

On the opening day, Bakcell CEO Klaus Mueller will join a panel of global thought leaders to discuss the future of telecommunications, digital transformation, and the growth of the innovation ecosystem.

Organized by Pasha Holding, on September 29–30, the INMerge Innovation Summit is the region’s central platform for advancing collaboration in innovation, technology, and digital transformation. This year’s summit brings together executives and representatives from major global players such as Netflix, OpenAI, and NVIDIA, along with more than 1,000 founders, investors, corporate leaders, and policymakers from over 30 countries.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.