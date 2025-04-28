® Birbank Biznes brings together entrepreneurs in the region

Birbank Biznes known for offering convenient and accessible banking services to entrepreneurs, recently organized a special sales fair for business owners based in Ganja and surrounding regions. The event, held at “Ganja Mall” with the support of PASHA Malls and PASHA Real Estate, aimed to foster business growth and personal development among regional entrepreneurs.

Nearly 30 entrepreneurs participated in the fair free of charge where local residents showed great interest in the diverse range of products and services on display. The event provided entrepreneurs with an excellent opportunity to build new connections, establish business relationships and showcase their offerings to a broader audience.

Sharing his thoughts about the initiative, Farid Hidayatzade, a Member of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, emphasized the bank’s long-term commitment to supporting entrepreneurship: “At Kapital Bank, we have made supporting the growth of entrepreneurship one of our strategic priorities since 2018. One of our key initiatives in this regard was the launch of the Birbank Biznes mobile app, which enables them to access banking services within minutes, without having to leave their offices or production sites, allowing them to dedicate more time to growing their businesses. In addition to digital innovations, we are also proud to organize events like today's fair, which are specifically designed for entrepreneurs. We firmly believe that small and medium-sized businesses are the driving force behind the country's economy. Therefore, we remain committed to supporting both their business growth and personal development.”

It is worth highlighting that Birbank Biznes will continue to implement projects aimed at expanding entrepreneurs’ networking opportunities and facilitating access to new markets.

Birbank Biznes brings together many banking products that entrepreneurs use every day: For more information about Birbank Biznes go to the website https://birbank.business/ call the 896 information center.