® Birbank revolutionizes barrier-free banking, launching sign language video call service

In a landmark move for financial inclusion in Azerbaijan, Birbank, the country’s first digital bank serving millions, today launched the country's first-ever “Sign language video call” service. This pioneering feature, now available in the Birbank app, is designed to break down critical communication barriers for customers who are deaf or have speech impairments, providing them with direct and seamless access to banking services. On International Sign Languages Day, for the first time in Azerbaijan’s banking sector, Birbank launched the “Sign language video call” service in its mobile app for customers with hearing and speech impairments.

This innovation means that a platform with over 3 million users is removing one of the most fundamental barriers for its customers with hearing and speech impairments. With this initiative, Birank is not just making banking services accessible; it is also confirming its leadership and social responsibility by turning financial freedom into a fundamental right for everyone. For tens of thousands of citizens, banking will no longer be a complex process that depends on the help of a third party, but will instead become a free and direct conversation in their own native language

Customers with hearing and speech impairments will be able to get fast and effective service by entering the special section in the Birbank mobile app, through a fully confidential and secure video call, without needing to visit a bank branch or face the limits of written communication. Through a direct and unobstructed communication channel, clients can, on weekdays from 09:00 to 18:00, receive information about banking services and share their suggestions and questions. It is important to note that the employees who provide this service have completed a 3 months (72 hours) intensive sign language training course to ensure they can communicate professionally and fluently with customers.

Farid Huseynov, CEO and Chairman of the Board, at Kapital Bank, commented on this significant milestone: “Today, by uniting the power of technology with the human factor, we have removed one of the greatest barriers for our customers with hearing and speech impairments. It is a great source of pride to launch Azerbaijan's first ‘Sign Language Video Call Service’ through the Birbank app. With this initiative, we hope to not only advance the culture of inclusive service in the banking sector but across the entire country, and to inspire other institutions to join us on this path.”

