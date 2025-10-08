® Countdown begins for “Zeekr 001” in Bakcell’s mega lottery!

Innovation leader Bakcell keeps the excitement growing among its subscribers with its artificial intelligence (AI) - powered mega lottery! Today, three more subscribers have joined the list of lucky winners by winning an iPhone 17. That makes a total of four proud owners of the brand-new iPhone 17 so far!

The lucky winner of the “Zeekr 001” car will be announced on October 8!

With Bakcell, subscribers have the chance to win an iPhone 17 every day, a Zeekr 001 every week, and the grand prize a Porsche Cayenne in the final draw. You could be the next winner chosen by AI!

Winning has never been easier!

Just purchase one of Bakcell’s “Chance” packages and boost your chances by up to 8 times:

∙ 1 AZN “Chance” package - 3 chances + 10 on-net minutes → *808#3#YES

∙ 5 AZN “Chance” package - 25 chances + 100 on-net minutes → *808#25#YES

∙ 20 AZN “Chance” package - 150 chances + 400 on-net minutes → *808#150#YES

Be one of the many winners with Bakcell!

Learn more: lotereya.bakcell.com

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.