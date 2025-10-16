® Cybersecurity awareness month – “Stop, think, verify!”

Every year in October, many countries around the world observe “Cybersecurity Awareness Month”. Within this framework, various initiatives are carried out to raise public awareness about cybersecurity and promote cyber hygiene practices among individuals and organizations.

In recent years, one of the most important questions in our country has become: how can we protect ourselves from cyber fraud? To address this, with the support of the Central Bank and the Azerbaijan Banks Association, financial institutions have been implementing numerous awareness-raising projects.

Kapital Bank, which regularly promotes initiatives against cyber fraud, continues to educate its customers as part of “Cybersecurity Awareness Month”. Under the slogan “Stop, think, verify!” the bank urges everyone to stay just as vigilant in the digital world as they are in everyday life.

The main goal of fraudsters is to create panic or urgency, leaving their target no time to think, and to present themselves as someone offering a quick solution in order to lure the victim into a trap. In such situations, the most important step is not to rush – stop, think, and verify. To do this, it is essential to keep the following in mind:

Be cautious about phone calls from supposed bank representatives. This is especially important if the call comes from a foreign number (not starting with +994) or via messaging or social media platforms (such as WhatsApp). Remember: a bank employee will never contact you from a personal social media account or a foreign phone number. If you receive a call asking for your 16-digit PAN number, 3-digit CVV code, 4-digit OTP (one-time password) sent via SMS, or the FIN code of your ID card – you can be certain that you are speaking to a fraudster, not a bank employee. Never click on links sent to you during such calls. Otherwise, you may lose control of your phone and unknowingly grant the fraudster access to your applications, including your bank accounts.

Kapital Bank offers a way to verify whether the caller is indeed a bank representative. This can be done using a new feature in the Birbank mobile app. If you receive a call claiming to be from Kapital Bank, you can ask the caller to send a verification notification through the Birbank app. Then, open the app – if the caller is a legitimate bank employee, you will receive a message stating: “Dear Birbank user, we confirm that the person offering the banking product is an employee of our bank. Thank you for your trust.” If you receive this message, you may continue the conversation. If not – hang up immediately. For customers who do not use the mobile app, a similar verification message is sent via SMS.

Be wary of investment offers. Fraudsters often reach out to people through social media, offering different investment schemes. They promise high returns in exchange for small initial payments. Sometimes, small payouts are made to gain trust, but eventually all the funds are stolen, and victims realize they have been deceived.

Never hand over your bank card to others. Recently, cases have increased where individuals are persuaded to obtain a bank card and hand it over, along with its details, in exchange for payment. Fraudsters use these cards to commit illegal financial transactions. Sharing your bank card with others can have serious consequences: it exposes your personal data, gives fraudsters access to your financial accounts, and allows them to control your transactions. Often, such cards are used for illegal money transfers or to launder stolen funds.

It is important to remember that every individual is responsible for all transactions made using their bank card. Giving your card to a third party creates legal liability – if the card is used for unlawful purposes, the cardholder may be held criminally accountable for the consequences of those actions.

