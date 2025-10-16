The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® Cybersecurity awareness month – “Stop, think, verify!”

® Cybersecurity awareness month – “Stop, think, verify!”

Every year in October, many countries around the world observe “Cybersecurity Awareness Month”. Within this framework, various initiatives are carried out to raise public awareness about cybersecurity and promote cyber hygiene practices among individuals and organizations.

In recent years, one of the most important questions in our country has become: how can we protect ourselves from cyber fraud? To address this, with the support of the Central Bank and the Azerbaijan Banks Association, financial institutions have been implementing numerous awareness-raising projects.

Kapital Bank, which regularly promotes initiatives against cyber fraud, continues to educate its customers as part of “Cybersecurity Awareness Month”. Under the slogan “Stop, think, verify!” the bank urges everyone to stay just as vigilant in the digital world as they are in everyday life.

The main goal of fraudsters is to create panic or urgency, leaving their target no time to think, and to present themselves as someone offering a quick solution in order to lure the victim into a trap. In such situations, the most important step is not to rush – stop, think, and verify. To do this, it is essential to keep the following in mind:

Be cautious about phone calls from supposed bank representatives. This is especially important if the call comes from a foreign number (not starting with +994) or via messaging or social media platforms (such as WhatsApp). Remember: a bank employee will never contact you from a personal social media account or a foreign phone number. If you receive a call asking for your 16-digit PAN number, 3-digit CVV code, 4-digit OTP (one-time password) sent via SMS, or the FIN code of your ID card – you can be certain that you are speaking to a fraudster, not a bank employee. Never click on links sent to you during such calls. Otherwise, you may lose control of your phone and unknowingly grant the fraudster access to your applications, including your bank accounts.

Kapital Bank offers a way to verify whether the caller is indeed a bank representative. This can be done using a new feature in the Birbank mobile app. If you receive a call claiming to be from Kapital Bank, you can ask the caller to send a verification notification through the Birbank app. Then, open the app – if the caller is a legitimate bank employee, you will receive a message stating: “Dear Birbank user, we confirm that the person offering the banking product is an employee of our bank. Thank you for your trust.” If you receive this message, you may continue the conversation. If not – hang up immediately. For customers who do not use the mobile app, a similar verification message is sent via SMS.

Be wary of investment offers. Fraudsters often reach out to people through social media, offering different investment schemes. They promise high returns in exchange for small initial payments. Sometimes, small payouts are made to gain trust, but eventually all the funds are stolen, and victims realize they have been deceived.

Never hand over your bank card to others. Recently, cases have increased where individuals are persuaded to obtain a bank card and hand it over, along with its details, in exchange for payment. Fraudsters use these cards to commit illegal financial transactions. Sharing your bank card with others can have serious consequences: it exposes your personal data, gives fraudsters access to your financial accounts, and allows them to control your transactions. Often, such cards are used for illegal money transfers or to launder stolen funds.

It is important to remember that every individual is responsible for all transactions made using their bank card. Giving your card to a third party creates legal liability – if the card is used for unlawful purposes, the cardholder may be held criminally accountable for the consequences of those actions.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 119 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets
  • 16.10.2025 [11:20]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

Oil prices surge in global markets
  • 16.10.2025 [10:54]

Oil prices surge in global markets

® TuranBank announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2025
  • 15.10.2025 [18:07]

® TuranBank announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2025

Expert: Azerbaijan has three strong advantages: energy expertise, a favorable geographic location for exports, and momentum after COP29 – INTERVIEW
  • 15.10.2025 [17:07]

Expert: Azerbaijan has three strong advantages: energy expertise, a favorable geographic location for exports, and momentum after COP29 – INTERVIEW

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum
  • 15.10.2025 [16:23]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation agreements
  • 15.10.2025 [15:15]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation agreements

Azerbaijan produces over 20 million tons of oil in January–September 2025
  • 15.10.2025 [13:21]

Azerbaijan produces over 20 million tons of oil in January–September 2025

Azerbaijan exports nearly 500 bcm of natural gas from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz
  • 15.10.2025 [13:18]

Azerbaijan exports nearly 500 bcm of natural gas from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz

® Kapital Bank’s information security team claims victory
  • 15.10.2025 [12:35]

® Kapital Bank’s information security team claims victory

Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum continues with panel discussions

  • [11:28]

Baku hosts workshop on seismic technology advancements

  • [11:24]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • [11:20]

Pakistan extends closure of its airspace for Indian aircrafts until November 24

  • [11:11]

Indonesia to buy 42 fighter jets from China marking its first non-Western aircraft purchase deal

  • [11:09]

3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum features panel discussion on sustainable future for Karabakh

  • [11:04]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [10:54]

® Cybersecurity awareness month – “Stop, think, verify!”

  • [10:53]

Study finds hidden blood mutations spark obesity, diabetes and liver disease

  • [10:47]

Researchers show a brain exercise yields benefits

  • [10:43]

Morocco down France, to face Argentina in U20 World Cup final

  • [10:30]

NATO Allies cooperate on next-generation training capability

  • [10:11]

Speaker of Milli Majlis meets participants of 67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges

  • 15.10.2025 [21:01]

Moscow hosts seminar for heads and correspondents of news agencies of CIS countries

  • 15.10.2025 [20:43]

Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum tour Shusha city

  • 15.10.2025 [20:31]

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with newly appointed TURKPA Secretary General

  • 15.10.2025 [20:26]

Nakhchivan’s industrial output increases by nearly 16 percent

  • 15.10.2025 [20:20]

Iranian vessels arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in AZIREX-2025 joint exercise

  • 15.10.2025 [19:59]

Azerbaijan, the Netherlands discuss agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [19:53]

Servicemen of Azerbaijan Army participate in “Eternity-2025” exercise

  • 15.10.2025 [19:39]

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission convenes for meeting

  • 15.10.2025 [19:34]

Toronto hosts Turkuaz Turkic Multicultural Festival

  • 15.10.2025 [19:20]

Royal Mail fined £21m for late letter deliveries

  • 15.10.2025 [19:15]

Participants of 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum arrive in Shusha

  • 15.10.2025 [19:11]

Azerbaijan, Korea discuss military cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [19:01]

Azerbaijan, Hungary explore prospects for cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [18:57]

Azerbaijani boxers ready for action at Budva 2025 European U15 Boxing Championships

  • 15.10.2025 [18:48]

“Diego Rivera: The Promise of a Better Future” exhibition launched in Baku

  • 15.10.2025 [18:42]

Baku Higher Oil School, PASHA Capital sign MoU

  • 15.10.2025 [18:32]

Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with Advisor to German Chancellor

  • 15.10.2025 [18:25]

® TuranBank announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2025

  • 15.10.2025 [18:07]

Pakistani forces repel cross border attack; 15–20 Afghan Taliban killed

  • 15.10.2025 [18:01]

Aydin Karimov: Construction of 45 more buildings underway in Shusha

  • 15.10.2025 [17:53]

UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to global aid cuts

  • 15.10.2025 [17:25]

Barcelona captain confirms contract renewal imminent – ‘We are very close’

  • 15.10.2025 [17:24]

Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum kicks off in Khankendi

  • 15.10.2025 [17:18]

UN General Assembly elects Pakistan to UN Human Rights Council

  • 15.10.2025 [17:11]

Expert: Azerbaijan has three strong advantages: energy expertise, a favorable geographic location for exports, and momentum after COP29 – INTERVIEW

  • 15.10.2025 [17:07]

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum

  • 15.10.2025 [16:23]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office VIDEO

Azerbaijan and Brazil approve agreement on educational cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [16:16]

Government told to prepare for 2C warming by 2050

  • 15.10.2025 [16:07]

Italian newspaper highlights Azerbaijan's restoration of major historical monuments in the Vatican

  • 15.10.2025 [16:06]

Canton Fair kicks off in south China with record number of exhibitors, buyers

  • 15.10.2025 [16:04]

Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss current state and future prospects of cooperation

  • 15.10.2025 [15:55]

Around 5.7 million people in absolute poverty in Italy

  • 15.10.2025 [15:27]

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary briefs ambassadors on recent developments along Pakistan-Afghanistan border

  • 15.10.2025 [15:22]

Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation agreements

  • 15.10.2025 [15:15]

Ramil Hasan elected as TURKPA’s new Secretary General

  • 15.10.2025 [15:14]

To the participants of the Third National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan

  • 15.10.2025 [14:53]

Israeli AI Firm RAVIN partners with Australian insurer ROLLiN’ to speed up claims

  • 15.10.2025 [14:49]

President: Decision to host 13th session of World Urban Forum in Baku is an indicator of Azerbaijan's contribution to international urbanization processes

  • 15.10.2025 [14:39]

Azerbaijani President: Holding the 3rd National Urban Forum in Khankendi carries special significance

  • 15.10.2025 [14:24]

Baku hosts Week of Italian Cuisine

  • 15.10.2025 [13:58]

Baku hosts international conference on “Shaping the Future of Wellness & Medical Tourism”

  • 15.10.2025 [13:46]

Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund, Serbia ink MoU on cooperation in social security

  • 15.10.2025 [13:40]

Azerbaijan produces over 20 million tons of oil in January–September 2025

  • 15.10.2025 [13:21]

President: Urban planning is a priority direction in Azerbaijan’s national development strategy

  • 15.10.2025 [13:19]

Azerbaijan exports nearly 500 bcm of natural gas from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz

  • 15.10.2025 [13:18]

Alexandru Munteanu confirms discussions with Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party on his candidacy for PM office

  • 15.10.2025 [13:15]

Lionel Messi announces Messi Cup in Miami

  • 15.10.2025 [13:07]

China rolls out eSIM phone services nationwide

  • 15.10.2025 [12:47]

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record with a brace, but Portugal draws 2-2 against Hungary

  • 15.10.2025 [12:45]

® Kapital Bank’s information security team claims victory

  • 15.10.2025 [12:35]

England first to qualify for 2026 World Cup after Harry Kane double, Portugal held by Hungary

  • 15.10.2025 [12:27]

Baku hosts international conference on “Toward the challenges in energy, food, environment and climate security”

  • 15.10.2025 [11:47]

Quitting smoking linked to slower memory decline in midlife and older adults

  • 15.10.2025 [11:45]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 15.10.2025 [11:44]

Azerbaijani oil price drops by more than 3% in global markets

  • 15.10.2025 [11:37]

UAE continues preparing aid ship for Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

  • 15.10.2025 [11:25]

Uzbekistan and China sign a Memorandum of Cooperation in handicrafts

  • 15.10.2025 [11:20]

Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on coal export

  • 15.10.2025 [11:16]

EIB Global signs Memorandum of Understanding with Mongolia to unlock up to EUR 1 billion for clean energy transition

  • 15.10.2025 [11:09]

Parliamentary vote to pick new Japan PM arranged for Oct. 21

  • 15.10.2025 [10:55]

Restless legs treatment slashes increased risk of Parkinson's disease

  • 15.10.2025 [10:38]

MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Berlin

  • 15.10.2025 [10:31]
Testimonies heard in Ruben Vardanyan's court hearing VIDEO

Testimonies heard in Ruben Vardanyan's court hearing VIDEO

Baku hosts 21st Meeting of Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

  • 14.10.2025 [20:55]

Ersin Tatar meets with heads of interparliamentary friendship groups of TRNC, Azerbaijan and Türkiye

  • 14.10.2025 [20:51]

"Unity-2025" joint exercise kicks off in Uzbekistan

  • 14.10.2025 [20:01]

Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion installed on Baku Boulevard

  • 14.10.2025 [19:49]

Pope Leo, Italy's President Mattarella call for durable peace globally

  • 14.10.2025 [19:48]

Bosnia Presidency backs giving Trump Nobel Prize for Gaza deal

  • 14.10.2025 [19:24]

Azerbaijan men`s chess team wins silver at European Team Chess Championship in Georgia

  • 14.10.2025 [19:22]

Serbian delegation visits Azerbaijan

  • 14.10.2025 [19:17]

Azerbaijani culturologist awarded Honorary President of Institute for Culture of Peace (UNESCO)

  • 14.10.2025 [18:55]

Prospects for cooperation in trilateral format discussed with Chief Minister of Punjab

  • 14.10.2025 [18:51]

Azerbaijan joins World Culture Festival in Hanoi

  • 14.10.2025 [18:40]

COP29 Presidency presents update on Baku to Belém Roadmap to USD 1.3 trillion

  • 14.10.2025 [18:28]

WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups

  • 14.10.2025 [18:03]

Cities unite behind cultural preservation

  • 14.10.2025 [18:02]

Parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s Lahore

  • 14.10.2025 [18:00]

Baku’s bridge: Connecting Europe and Asia through trade and energy

  • 14.10.2025 [17:52]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office meets with representatives of international organizations in New York

  • 14.10.2025 [17:48]

Baku hosts conference on “Venezuela, Latin America and Caribbean – Zone of Peace”

  • 14.10.2025 [17:47]

‘Forests are non-negotiable’: World off course to meet 2030 deforestation pledge

  • 14.10.2025 [17:32]

Azerbaijani population hits 10,249,500

  • 14.10.2025 [17:29]

This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!

  • 14.10.2025 [17:21]

Baku hosts international conference on "Relations between the judiciary and the other two powers of the state”

  • 14.10.2025 [17:17]

Minister: UK Government to upgrade its bilateral relationships with Armenia and Azerbaijan to strategic partnerships

  • 14.10.2025 [17:05]