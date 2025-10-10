® First “Zeekr 001” handed over to winner in Bakcell’s lottery!

The innovation leader Bakcell has officially delivered the first “Zeekr 001” to the winner of its AI-powered mega lottery. Chosen by artificial intelligence, Jafar Jafarzade received the keys to his brand-new car today.

But this is just the beginning and over the coming weeks, 12 more Zeekr 001s will be presented to our lucky winners.

Bakcell subscribers can take part in the lottery by purchasing “Chance” packages. Participants can win an iPhone 17 every day, a Zeekr 001 every week, and a Porsche Cayenne in the grand finale.

So far, one Zeekr 001 and six iPhone 17 smartphones have already found their lucky owners and the next winner could be you!

