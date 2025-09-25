® Kapital Bank awarded gold prize at “Globee Innovation Awards”

Kapital Bank, the country’s leading bank, has earned new international recognition. For implementing the project “Customer-Oriented Transformation”, aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and service quality, the bank was awarded the gold prize at one of the most prestigious global awards – the “Globee Innovation Awards” – in the category “Customer Success – Outstanding Achievement of the Year.”

Moreover, Kapital Bank, outperforming all international competitors and achieving the highest score in its category, received the special “Best of Category” award. This accomplishment is a clear testament to the international recognition of the bank’s innovative approaches and successful projects aimed at improving the customer experience.

The “Globee Awards” program, established in 2003, enjoys high prestige within the global business community. It recognizes outstanding achievements across various areas, including innovation, leadership, and customer experience. This year, participants included startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, and government institutions from around the world, competing in four main and 1,666 subcategories.

Commenting on the achievement, Head of Bank Operations Office at Kapital Bank, Mahammad Ibrahimov, said: “Through our “Customer-Oriented Transformation” project, we aimed to provide our clients with the fastest, most transparent services that meet the highest standards. Being recognized among the best on the international stage is a reflection of our team’s professionalism and dedication to every client. This victory inspires us to continue introducing innovative solutions and further enhancing customer satisfaction. I am confident that together we will achieve even greater success.”

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 121 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.