® Kapital Bank’s information security team claims victory

The team representing Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank, displayed great determination and secured a place among the winners at the “CIDC-2025” cybersecurity festival held in Baku, one of the largest events in the region for the cybersecurity field. The team achieved third place in the “Cyber War in Smart Cities” competition organized within the festival. As the team with the highest result among banks, they demonstrated social initiative by donating their 5,000 AZN prize to the “Red Hearts Foundation,” a fund established by the bank’s volunteer employees.

The “CIDC-2025” cybersecurity festival, jointly organized by the Special communication and information security state service and the and the State Security Service, drew a record number of participants this year. The event, which brought together a total of 2,245 visitors, 934 training participants, 51 teams, and 56 partner organizations, served to share leading international practices in the fields of critical infrastructure protection, information security, digital stability, and the application of artificial intelligence.

Over two days, participants tested their skills in intense competitions like “Cyber war in smart cities” and attended 10 presentations and 5 panel discussions organized by local and international cybersecurity experts. They also benefited from free training under the “Hack The Future 2” program in Azerbaijan and explored an exhibition of cybersecurity solutions.

Kapital Bank considers cybersecurity a key priority in its digital transformation process and continuously implements the latest technologies in this area.

In addition to internal security measures, the bank is one of the most active financial institutions in educating its customers. The bank regularly conducts awareness campaigns and social media posts against fraud, phishing, and other cyber threats to help protect its customers’ financial information. Furthermore, through its “Stop, Think, Verify!” campaign, it serves to educate its customers using traditional and digital media channels, training, and video materials.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 119 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.