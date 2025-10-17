® Nar launches the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery

The affordable mobile operator Nar is inviting its customers to join the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery, bringing joy at the end of the year with a season full of valuable prizes. As part of this special lottery, which will run until December 31, Nar users will have the chance to win a Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone every day, a Haval H6 Ultra car every week, and a Li L9 Ultra car in the final draw.

Participation is simple: customers just need to top up their balance or activate one of the “Deqiqe+” packs that offer extra chances. Each top-up or activation increases the chance of winning. For every top-up above 1 AZN, customers automatically qualify for the lottery: 1–3.99 AZN top-ups earn 1 chance per 1 AZN, while top-ups of 4 AZN or more earn 2 chances per 1 AZN.

Customers can easily check their accumulated chances and participation status via the Nar+ app or on the special lottery section at nar.az.

Winners of the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery will be determined by random selection, and the prizes will be announced live.

For more details, visit nar.az/lottery.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past six years, based on the Customer Loyalty Index. This success is driven by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides users with reliable, high-quality communication services, a variety of internet packages, and modern eSim technology at affordable prices.