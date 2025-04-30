® Red Hearts Foundation releases first quarter 2025 report

Since 2019, the Red Hearts Foundation has been supporting the development of a donation culture in Azerbaijan. The Foundation has now published its results for the first quarter of 2025. Funded by donors, the Foundation operates in three key areas: “Community,” “Environment,” and “Animal Welfare.” Over the past three months, 2,753 donors contributed a total of 54,737 AZN to the Foundation. Thanks to these contributions, many important and meaningful projects were implemented.

In the first quarter of the year, the Foundation provided social support to 25 families from vulnerable groups. As part of efforts to continue the nation’s tradition of mutual assistance, the “Novruz Gifts” and “Ramadan Gifts” campaigns were organized. Through the redhearts.az website and the Birbank mobile app, 986 donors contributed 9,673 AZN. As a result, 485 families from 39 regions received holiday packages worth 70 AZN each. Additionally, seven iftar dinners were organized in the Khachmaz district.

The third edition of the “Red Hearts Education Scholarship Program” was also launched during this period. Of 306 applicants, 69 advanced to the second stage, and 23 winners were selected. These socially vulnerable students, who achieved high results and were admitted to higher education institutions, will receive a monthly scholarship of 200 AZN until the end of the academic year.

The Foundation’s “The dance language of Body”project, aimed at fostering an inclusive society, continued this year as well. The project focuses on improving the quality of life for people with disabilities and promoting inclusivity. A total of 414 individuals including children with disabilities, war veterans, the elderly, and non-disabled participants joined dance training sessions under the initiative.

In the environmental direction, the Foundation expanded its “Recycle Batteries, Protect Nature” project, implemented jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. This year, Kapital Bank joined the initiative, placing 149 battery collection bins across its head office and branches. Additionally, 319 kilograms of used batteries were collected from 21 locations and delivered to the Waste Management Center.

It should be noted that Red Hearts Foundation was recognized with the “Best Partner” award from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for its successful environmental initiatives in 2024. Furthermore, the Foundation became the first organization in Azerbaijan to adopt the Corporate Volunteering Concept, aimed at promoting active social participation among working individuals and expanding volunteer accessibility across all regions of the country. Based on this concept, 244 Kapital Bank employees have become volunteers of the Foundation.

To broaden the reach of the donation culture, the Foundation also launched its presence on the “m10” mobile application, enabling citizens to easily and directly donate.

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, "Red Hearts" engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.