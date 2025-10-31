® The 4th car has been won in Bakcell’s mega lottery!
The 4th car winner of Bakcell’s AI-powered lottery has been announced. The weekly prize, a Zeekr 001 car, was awarded to Arzu Huseynov. It should be noted that Arzu Huseynov became the winner by purchasing a “Chance” package worth just 1 AZN.
In Bakcell’s mega lottery, artificial intelligence randomly selects iPhone 17 winners every day and Zeekr 001 winners every week. The excitement continues – over the coming weeks, 9 more Zeekr 001 cars will find their owners!
Winning is easy! To take part, simply get your “Chance” packages:
∙ 1 AZN “Chance” package – 3 chances → *3#YES
∙ 5 AZN “Chance” package – 25 chances → *25#YES
These “Chance” packages not only grant you participation in the lottery but also include free on-net call minutes.
For more information, visit lotereya.bakcell.com
