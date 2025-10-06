® Azercell supports “CIDC 2025: 2nd Cybersecurity Conference”

On October 9-10, 2025, the Baku Congress Center will host one of the region’s most prominent cybersecurity events - Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge - CIDC 2025: 2nd Cybersecurity Conference, featuring cyberwarfare simulations and a cybersecurity solutions exhibition within the framework of “Smart City” initiatives. The platform will allow participants to gain firsthand experience with real-world scenarios and explore innovative technologies.

The conference is jointly organized by the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Security Service of the country.

As a provider of reliable security services for business clients, as well as an employer supporting the development of cybersecurity professionals, Azercell is participating as a Silver Sponsor of the event.

In addition, Azercell’s cybersecurity team will participate in the Defense Challenge, demonstrating their skills in encryption, industrial control systems, software code analysis, and other specialized tasks.

Through its involvement, Azercell aims to support the development of the national cybersecurity ecosystem, strengthen digital culture, and contribute to information security in the region.