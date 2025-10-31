Abbas Abbasov: Human tragedies in Central African countries are known to everyone

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

“The human tragedies that occurred in Central African countries are well known to everyone. These facts should be taken into account by the global community. No one can erase these facts from history,” said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, in his speech at the international conference on Belgian colonialism held in Baku.

He noted that colonial policies are still continuing. “However, some parties are trying to divert old reparation demands and confrontations away from the attention of the international community,” he added.