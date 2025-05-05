Ali Asadov: Azerbaijan intends to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan intends to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus,” said Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov during an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to the country.

“Today, we held very constructive and detailed discussions on the most important aspects of our joint activities. We agreed to intensify efforts to implement the agreements and instructions of our heads of state through intergovernmental mechanisms. Thanks to the joint efforts of Presidents Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev and Aleksandr Grigorievich Lukashenko, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian partnership is now comprehensive and developing across all areas,” he emphasized.

Ali Asadov noted that reciprocal visits, high-level meetings, signed documents, and reached agreements all contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.