ANAMA: 1245.5 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has reported that from April 7 to 13, a total of 1245.5 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) across multiple districts.

“During mine-clearing operations in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, 86 anti-personnel mines, 12 anti-tank mines, and 224 UXOs were detected and neutralized,” ANAMA said in a statement.