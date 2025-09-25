Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss opportunities for expanding relations

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

The ministers emphasized the need to intensify the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Estonia through political consultations and mutual visits, and noted opportunities for expanding bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Estonian counterpart about Azerbaijan's peace-building efforts in the region, including the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the outcomes of the Washington summit.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation on UN and other international platforms, as well as in bilateral and multilateral frameworks.