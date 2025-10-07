Azerbaijan and German companies sign MoU on cooperation
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
Germany’s Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG and the joint venture Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), responsible for managing the Black Sea submarine energy cable project aimed at supplying green energy from Azerbaijan to Georgia and subsequently to Europe, signed a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the Germany–Azerbaijan Export and Finance Conference held in Baku.
The memorandum envisages cooperation in the transmission of green energy using HVDC technology (High Voltage Direct Current transmission system).
