Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation agreements

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Several cooperation agreements were signed between companies of the two countries during the Azerbaijan-Belarus Business Forum.

The documents were signed by Vladimir Lutsky, Director General of Rogachev Milk Canning Plant OJSC, on behalf of Belarus. On behalf of Azerbaijan, the agreements were signed by Elchin Bilalov, Director General of Foodini LLC, and Shahin Huseynov, Director of Yaylag LLC.

The agreements envisage the supply of canned dairy products, butter, and powdered milk.

These new agreements are expected to further strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the fields of agriculture and the food industry.