Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association, Femmes Digitales ink Memorandum of Understanding

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

The Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA) and “Femmes Digitales – Supporting Women in Tech” Public Union have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of the international conference “Women in Cyber” held in Baku.

The document was inked by Rauf Jabbarov, ACOA Executive Director, and Jana Krimpe, Founder and Chairwoman of the “Femmes Digitales”.

The event is co-organized by the “Femmes Digitales – Supporting Women in Tech” Public Union, as well as Estonia’s e-Governance Academy (eGA), supported by the Azerbaijan’s Special Communication and Information Security State Service and the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA).