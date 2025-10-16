Azerbaijan joins 19th Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Meeting in Kampala

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov participated in the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Meeting in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

The meeting featured an exchange of views on strengthening international peace and security, promoting sustainable development, enhancing the institutional capacity of the NAM, as well as discussions on the situation in the Middle East and other topical issues.

Addressing the event, Samir Sharifov highlighted the initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan during its chairmanship and its contributions to the institutional development of the Movement. He emphasized the importance of fostering solidarity and unity among member states. The Deputy Minister also informed the participants about the latest achievements in the normalization agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

As the former Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and a current Troika member, Azerbaijan also took part in the meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee on Palestine.

Deputy Minister Sharifov recalled President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, noting that Azerbaijan was among the few NAM members invited to the summit. He underscored the importance of achieving lasting peace and security in the Middle East based on the two-state principle and highlighted Azerbaijan’s humanitarian initiatives in the region.

A number of bilateral meetings were held on the sidelines of the event, during which agreements were signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uganda on mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, and between the governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

These documents will contribute to expanding Azerbaijan's bilateral relations with African countries, facilitate reciprocal visits, and further develop diplomatic relations.