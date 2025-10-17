Azerbaijan joins International Water Convention event in Geneva

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation participated in the 6th joint meeting of the Working Group on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) and the Working Group on Monitoring and Assessment held in Geneva, Switzerland.

The country was represented by Rafig Verdiyev, Head of the Cadastre, Accounting, and Registry Department of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan (ADSEA).

The session reviewed the implementation of the Water Convention’s work programme for 2025–2027, progress in the Convention’s global expansion, and the implementation of decisions adopted by the Meeting of the Parties at its 10th session held in Ljubljana on October 23–25, 2024.

In his remarks, the Azerbaijani representative highlighted the decline in the Caspian Sea level and the effects of climate change on transboundary waters, emphasizing the need for enhanced regional cooperation among Caspian nations to address the resulting environmental, economic, and social challenges.

He called on the Convention Secretariat and international partners to provide greater support for joint initiatives in this area.

Rafig Verdiyev also noted that Azerbaijan has been a long-standing member of the Convention and actively contributes to climate action, particularly in water resource management and adaptation efforts.