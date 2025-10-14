Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign protocol on trade and economic cooperation
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
A protocol formalizing the outcomes of the 21st meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been signed.
The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.
