Azerbaijan, Morocco explore prospects for cultural cooperation

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, met with Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Moroccan Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, who is on a visit to Baku.

During the meeting, Minister Karimli highlighted the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco across various fields, including cultural cooperation. He recalled his 2023 visit to Morocco and praised the productive meetings held during that trip.

The Azerbaijani Minister noted that Days of Azerbaijani Culture were held in Morocco in 2008 and 2010, while Days of Moroccan Culture took place in Baku in 2009 and 2011. He stressed the significance of resuming these cultural exchanges after a long pause.

Minister Bensaid thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the warm welcome and emphasized the ongoing successful development of bilateral relations in numerous areas.

The two ministers exchanged views on organizing joint cultural days and other topics of mutual interest.

The meeting, held at the International Mugham Center, was also attended by Nazim Samadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.