Azerbaijan, Oman discuss cooperation

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

On October 29, as part of his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al Said, Special Representative of the Sultan of Oman.

The sides hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Oman at both the bilateral and multilateral levels.

They also emphasized the crucial role of high-level visits in raising the bilateral relations to a new level and further stimulating political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov expressed confidence that the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Oman will give further impetus to bilateral cooperation.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that parliamentary diplomacy plays a key role in strengthening bilateral relations, stressing that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the establishment of friendship groups by the parliaments of both countries in 2025.

Minister Bayramov highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan hosting the next Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026, noting that these events would create new opportunities for cooperation in terms of promoting dialogue, solidarity, and the principles of sustainable development.

The meeting also included discussions on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, as well as the regional situation.