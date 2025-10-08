Azerbaijan poised to host EAFF Nations League 2025

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

The 2025 EAFF Nations League Division C matches for amputee football teams will be held in Baku from October 17 to 19.

The opening ceremony will take place on October 17 at the ASCO Arena, starting at 11:30.

Hosting this tournament in Azerbaijan marks a significant milestone in raising awareness about the mine problem in the country and bringing together mine victims on international sports platforms.