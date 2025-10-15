Azerbaijan produces over 20 million tons of oil in January–September 2025

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan produced 20.7 million tons of oil (including condensate) during these months. Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 12 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 2.9 million tons (gas condensate) and Absheron for 0.4 million tons (gas condensate), the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

SOCAR's oil output amounted to 5.4 million tons (including condensate).

During the reporting period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 17.4 million tons. Among these, consortium accounts for 14.9 million tons, SOCAR for 2.1 million tons, Absheron for 0.4 million tons.

During 9 months of this year, crude oil production averaged 62 thousand tons (458,000 barrels) per day, condensate production amounted to 13.7 thousand tons (112 thousand barrels). In total, average daily oil production was 75.7 thousand tons (570 thousand barrels).

Oil refining in the reporting period amounted to about 4.6 million tons.