Azerbaijan, Romania discuss expanding ties in cultural, humanitarian and media sectors

Bucharest, November 4, AZERTAC

As part of its visit to Romania, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Mihail Neamțu, President of the Committee on Culture, Arts, and Media of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament.

The meeting focused on expanding relations between the two countries in the cultural, humanitarian, and media sectors, as well as implementing joint initiatives in public diplomacy, the protection of family values, and information security.

Mihail Neamțu stressed the importance of interaction between Romania and Azerbaijan in the fields of culture and information. He noted that the Romanian Parliament and its Committee on Culture, Arts, and Media are focused on protecting family values and preserving national identity and cultural heritage for future generations. The Romanian official also emphasized that sharing experiences and ideas with Azerbaijan in these areas would benefit both countries by strengthening their cultural ties.

Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, described collaboration in the audiovisual field as a vital tool for promoting cultural, spiritual, and family values among peoples. He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Romania can further deepen their mutual relations in this area through television and radio projects, documentaries, and educational programs.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, highlighted the reforms implemented to promote innovative development in the media and communications sectors, strengthen creative industries, and promote family values in society. He noted that, within the framework of this cooperation, Azerbaijan can benefit from Romania's experience in cybersecurity and the protection of the information environment. A. Ismayilov emphasized that in the era of digital media, information security and the fight against disinformation are priority areas both at the national and international levels.

Gherasim Laura, President of the Committee on the Investigation of Abuses, Corruption, and Petitions of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament, who was also present at the meeting, provided insights into the measures taken in her country to prevent illegal activities, fraud, cybercrime, and ethical violations in the digital environment. She noted that improving legal mechanisms in this area and increasing media literacy are crucial priorities for Romanian society.

In his remarks, Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), highlighted the growing influence of Azerbaijani media on the international stage. He said that joint projects can play a significant role in promoting Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage—especially cultural centers such as Shusha, Baku, and Nakhchivan—in Europe.

Noting that the meeting was held in the spirit of strategic partnership, Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania, emphasized that cooperation between the two countries has entered a new stage of development not only in the political and economic spheres but also in the cultural, humanitarian, and spiritual fields.

In conclusion, Mihail Neamțu signed his book, “The Trump Phenomenon,” and presented it to the members of the Azerbaijani delegation.

The parties reaffirmed their agreement on joint cultural projects, TV programs, and the production of documentaries between the media and cultural institutions of both countries.

Iqbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent