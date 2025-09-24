Azerbaijan, Serbia explore trade, investment and energy cooperation
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, met with Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized that high-level reciprocal visits, meetings held and signed documents have significantly contributed to the development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia.
During the meeting, the parties underscored the importance of joint initiatives and explored opportunities to further enhance the effectiveness of economic cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, business, and energy.
The meeting also highlighted the opportunities for Serbian companies to participate in economic projects implemented in Azerbaijan.
