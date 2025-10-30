Azerbaijan, UAE explore prospects for multifaceted cooperation

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

On October 30, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the meeting, the officials highlighted the rapid development of bilateral relations, achieved through the joint efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They noted that the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, signed in September, had elevated bilateral ties to a new level.

The meeting emphasized the importance of continuing fruitful collaboration and mutual support within international organizations.

Regarding interparliamentary relations, the parties underscored the key role of reciprocal visits and the activity of friendship groups in the legislative bodies of both countries in strengthening multifaceted cooperation.

The discussion also covered prospects for mutually beneficial collaboration in economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, oil and gas, ICT, artificial intelligence, and other sectors.